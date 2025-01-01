Salut Arménie

Donation

General donation

The idea of the present charity organization was born because of the great need for help the young patriots who were defending their land from outside aggression. We cannot help the ones that gave their lives to protect their country, but we can help the ones that are alive and injured. We do not seek any remuneration or profit, and our expenses will be minimal, as we will be doing most of the work ourselves or with help of volunteers. All three directors are financially secure and have time to do the work.Our first project will be helping the amputees and their families who defended their land in Artsakh. We have setup a network of volunteers in Armenia to collect data and identify the needs and the ways to help our compatriots.Here are just a few programs that we will be conducting:- Orthotics and repairs- PTSD consulting- Help to setup a new carrierSalut ArménieCanada