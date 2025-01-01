Salut Arménie

Salut Arménie

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Our mission

Salut Arménie supports those facing hardships, focusing on war-injured individuals through prosthetics and rehabilitation, providing resources for diabetic children, and aiding refugees in Canada to integrate into society and find employment.
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Appuyez Salut Arménie cette saison des dons ! Support Salut Arménie this giving season!
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Appuyez Salut Arménie cette saison des dons ! Support Salut Arménie this giving season!
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Be the change - Donate to make a difference
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Be the change - Donate to make a difference
$2,022 of $10,000 goal
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General donation
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General donation
The idea of the present charity organization was born because of the great need for help the young patriots who were defending their land from outside aggression. We cannot help the ones that gave their lives to protect their country, but we can help the ones that are alive and injured. We do not seek any remuneration or profit, and our expenses will be minimal, as we will be doing most of the work ourselves or with help of volunteers. All three directors are financially secure and have time to do the work.Our first project will be helping the amputees and their families who defended their land in Artsakh. We have setup a network of volunteers in Armenia to collect data and identify the needs and the ways to help our compatriots.Here are just a few programs that we will be conducting:- Orthotics and repairs- PTSD consulting- Help to setup a new carrierSalut ArménieCanada
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Our website

https://salutarmenie.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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