Saskatchewan Festival of Words Inc.
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Saskatchewan Festival of Words Inc.
Our mission
The Saskatchewan Festival of Words Inc. celebrates literature and storytelling by hosting an annual festival that connects writers, readers, and the community, fostering a love for the written word and promoting literary arts in Saskatchewan.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
2026 Festival Prelude: The Power of Audiobooks
Jun 17, 7:00 - 8:00 PM CST
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Event
Kids Ink 2026: Through the Secret Door: A 2-Hour Creative Writing Adventure for Ages 10–13
Jul 16, 9:00 - 11:00 AM CST
461 Langdon Crescent, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 6H2, Canada
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Event
2026 Festival of Words Online Pass
Jul 16, 8:30 PM - Jul 19, 12:00 PM CST
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.festivalofwords.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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