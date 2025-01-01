Shaare Zion Beth-El Congregation
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Shaare Zion Beth-El Congregation
Our mission
Shaare Zion Beth-El Congregation fosters community through Jewish traditions, supporting initiatives like the Megillah Read-A-Thon to aid Auberge Shalom, a refuge for women facing domestic violence, while promoting cultural and spiritual growth.
More ways to support us
Donation
2026 Megillah Read-A-Thon
$10,225 of $10,500 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.szbe.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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