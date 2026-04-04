Shri Maha Kali Ammaa Mandir Hindu Association
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Our mission
Shri Maha Kali Ammaa Mandir Hindu Association fosters community through spiritual growth, cultural events, and charitable initiatives, aiming to create a compassionate world rooted in Hindu values and traditions.
Past events
Past events
Event
Spring Fling Dinner & Dance
Apr 4, 6:00 PM - Apr 5, 1:00 AM EDT
7355 Torbram Rd, Mississauga, ON L4T 3W3, Canada
Our website
https://shrimahakalimandir.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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