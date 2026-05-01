Ski Jumping Canada | Saut à Ski Canada

Membership

Ski Jumping Canada Alumni Network

The Ski Jumping Canada Alumni Network celebrates the legacy and ongoing impact of those who have been part of our nation’s ski jumping story — from athletes and coaches to officials and supporters.By joining as a Sponsoring Alumni, you’re helping the next generation of Canadian jumpers take flight. Your contribution directly supports athlete development, training opportunities, and the growth of ski jumping across the country.Members of the Alumni Network have the option to be recognized on our website as part of a proud community of Canadians who continue to lift the sport higher — together.RR 141149658RR0001