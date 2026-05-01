Ski Jumping Canada | Saut à Ski Canada
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Ski Jumping Canada | Saut à Ski Canada

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Ski Jumping Canada | Saut à Ski Canada

Our mission

Ski Jumping Canada promotes and develops ski jumping across the nation, fostering athlete growth and excellence while preparing for international competitions. They aim to inspire passion for the sport and support athletes in achieving their goals.
Events
Events
Ski Jumping Canada Information Sessions - Calgary
Custom
Ski Jumping Canada Information Sessions - Calgary
May 20, 6:30 - 7:30 PM MDT
Virtual - meet.google.com/gbr-zacb-svp
Learn more
Sport Testing
Event
Sport Testing
Jun 27, 11:00 AM - Jun 28, 3:00 PM MDT
140 Canada Olympic Rd S W, Calgary, AB T3B 5R5, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Together We Soar
Donation
Together We Soar
$1,746 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Ski Jumping Canada Alumni Network
Membership
Ski Jumping Canada Alumni Network
The Ski Jumping Canada Alumni Network celebrates the legacy and ongoing impact of those who have been part of our nation’s ski jumping story — from athletes and coaches to officials and supporters.By joining as a Sponsoring Alumni, you’re helping the next generation of Canadian jumpers take flight. Your contribution directly supports athlete development, training opportunities, and the growth of ski jumping across the country.Members of the Alumni Network have the option to be recognized on our website as part of a proud community of Canadians who continue to lift the sport higher — together.RR 141149658RR0001
View membership
SJC Athlete & Competitor Cards
Membership
SJC Athlete & Competitor Cards
View membership

Our website

https://www.skijumpingcanada.com/

Contact information

[email protected]

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