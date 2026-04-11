South Lanark Community Garden
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Our mission
South Lanark Community Garden fosters community through gardening, providing access to fresh, locally grown produce. They aim to promote sustainability, healthy living, and social connections while ensuring everyone can enjoy nutritious food.
Past events
Past events
Event
Spring Fling - an evening of music and community
Apr 11, 7:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
154 Caldwell St, Lanark, ON K0G 1K0, Canada
Our website
https://www.southlanarkcommunitygarden.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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