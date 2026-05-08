Southern Alberta Brain Injury Society
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Our mission
The Southern Alberta Brain Injury Society empowers individuals affected by brain injuries through support, education, and community connection, fostering recovery and enhancing quality of life for survivors and their caregivers.
Past events
Past events
Event
SABIS Supporter Connections- Color Cafe
May 7, 6:00 - 7:30 PM MDT
301 14 St NW #140, Calgary, AB T2N 1Z7, Canada
Auction
SABIS Walk & Roll Silent Auction
Jun 20, 2:30 PM MDT
301 14 St NW, Calgary, AB T2N 1Z7, Canada
Our website
https://www.sabis.ab.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
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