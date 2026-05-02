St. Michael's Parish

St. Michael's Parish

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Our mission

St. Michael's Parish fosters a spiritual community where individuals connect with God, grow in faith, and serve those in need. As part of the Erie Shores South Catholic Family, we aim to spread the good news and support our ministries.
Past events
Past events
St. Michael's CWL 75th Anniversary Celebration
Event
St. Michael's CWL 75th Anniversary Celebration
May 2, 5:00 - 11:00 PM EDT
19 Seacliff Dr E, Leamington, ON N8H 2L3, Canada
More ways to support us
Donate to St. Michael's Parish & Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
Donation
Donate to St. Michael's Parish & Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
As part of the Erie Shores South Catholic Family of Parishes, we aim to be a spiritual home where people connect with God, grow in faith, share the good news, serve those in need.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to advance our Parish ministries & activities.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our Parish, your donation is invaluable.
Donate today

Our website

https://esscatholic.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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