Donation

Donate to St. Michael's Parish & Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church

As part of the Erie Shores South Catholic Family of Parishes, we aim to be a spiritual home where people connect with God, grow in faith, share the good news, serve those in need.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to advance our Parish ministries & activities.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our Parish, your donation is invaluable.