Swift Current Christian Education Society Inc.
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Our mission
Swift Current Christian Education Society Inc. supports King's Christian Academy, providing a Christ-centered education that nurtures academic excellence and character development in students, fostering a strong community rooted in faith.
Events
Events
Event
King's Gala
Jun 13, 5:30 - 8:30 PM CST
2105 Adams St, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6, Canada
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.kingschristianacademy.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
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