Swift Current Christian Education Society Inc.

Swift Current Christian Education Society Inc.

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Our mission

Swift Current Christian Education Society Inc. supports King's Christian Academy, providing a Christ-centered education that nurtures academic excellence and character development in students, fostering a strong community rooted in faith.
Events
Events
King's Gala
Event
King's Gala
Jun 13, 5:30 - 8:30 PM CST
2105 Adams St, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6, Canada
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.kingschristianacademy.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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