That Arts Group
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That Arts Group
Our mission
That Arts Group fosters community through music and the arts, providing opportunities for creative expression and collaboration. They engage individuals in artistic endeavors, promoting inclusivity and cultural enrichment for all.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
That Community Choir | The Garden
Jun 6, 1:30 - 3:30 PM EDT
477 Manning Ave, Toronto, ON M6G 2V8, Canada
Get your tickets
Event
That Choir East Coast Tour send-off
Jun 27, 8:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
477 Manning Ave, Toronto, ON M6G 2V8, Canada
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Event
That Choir in St. John's
Jul 2, 7:30 - 9:30 PM GMT-2:30
200 Military Rd, St. John's, NL A1C 5G9, Canada
Get your tickets
Event
That Choir in Halifax
Jul 3, 8:00 - 10:00 PM ADT
6036 Coburg Rd, Halifax, NS B3H 1Y9
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Event
That Choir in Antigonish
Jul 4, 7:30 - 9:30 PM ADT
2360 Notre Dame Ave, Antigonish, NS B2G 2W5
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Event
That Choir in Charlottetown
Jul 5, 7:30 - 9:30 PM ADT
101 Prince St, Charlottetown, PE C1A 4R5, Canada
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See more
More ways to support us
Donation
Accessible Ticket Campaign
$8,331 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
That Arts Group - Making Excellent Art Accessible
$450 of $20,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://thatartsgroup.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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