That Arts Group
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That Arts Group

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That Arts Group

Our mission

That Arts Group fosters community through music and the arts, providing opportunities for creative expression and collaboration. They engage individuals in artistic endeavors, promoting inclusivity and cultural enrichment for all.
Events
Events
That Community Choir | The Garden
Event
That Community Choir | The Garden
Jun 6, 1:30 - 3:30 PM EDT
477 Manning Ave, Toronto, ON M6G 2V8, Canada
Get your tickets
That Choir East Coast Tour send-off
Event
That Choir East Coast Tour send-off
Jun 27, 8:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
477 Manning Ave, Toronto, ON M6G 2V8, Canada
Get your tickets
That Choir in St. John's
Event
That Choir in St. John's
Jul 2, 7:30 - 9:30 PM GMT-2:30
200 Military Rd, St. John's, NL A1C 5G9, Canada
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That Choir in Halifax
Event
That Choir in Halifax
Jul 3, 8:00 - 10:00 PM ADT
6036 Coburg Rd, Halifax, NS B3H 1Y9
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That Choir in Antigonish
Event
That Choir in Antigonish
Jul 4, 7:30 - 9:30 PM ADT
2360 Notre Dame Ave, Antigonish, NS B2G 2W5
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That Choir in Charlottetown
Event
That Choir in Charlottetown
Jul 5, 7:30 - 9:30 PM ADT
101 Prince St, Charlottetown, PE C1A 4R5, Canada
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More ways to support us
Accessible Ticket Campaign
Donation
Accessible Ticket Campaign
$8,331 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
That Arts Group - Making Excellent Art Accessible
Donation
That Arts Group - Making Excellent Art Accessible
$450 of $20,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://thatartsgroup.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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