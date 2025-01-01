The Ballantyne Project Society

Membership

We Build Bridges!

The Bridge Fund — $15/year membership. Your annual membership provides funds to support youth from remote/northern communities who have participated in our #WeSeeYou Programs and are now ready to establish themselves in the Lower Mainland of BC. They are ready to apply for jobs and/or register for training and education but need to establish a place to live.These funds will be used for damage deposits, first month’s rent and thrifted furniture.Why this is needed: Many Indigenous young adults living in northern communities lack credit or rental histories that landlords require. They also need support to set themselves up with a place to live and all that goes with that.We have felt the disappointment of young adults who were ready to take the big leap of leaving their community to pursue their goals but we had to tell them we could not find a housing solution for them.Together, we can see more youth cross the bridge from “what if” to “what’s next.”