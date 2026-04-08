The Board Game Clubhouse

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Three Game Bundle - $18 for Two Week Rental

Enjoy three games for 14 days for a greater discount! Our three-game bundle is a perfect option for a larger game night or for those who really like to play games. Try out games you know you love with something you want to take a chance on.This option is great for mixing games up. Maybe you want an appetizer (light weight), main (medium/heavy) and dessert (casual/party) for your gaming weekend, or want to compare a couple of games that have similar mechanics. It’s a simple and flexible way to discover new favourites without a long-term commitment.Take it home, give it a try, and see what hits the table next.Every rental helps us expand our programs and introduce more people to modern board games.Thank you for helping make it happen.