The Board Game Clubhouse

Two Game Bundle - $13 for Two Week Rental
Enjoy two games for 14 days for a discount! Our two-game bundle is a perfect option for quick playthroughs and people looking to host a game night. You have tons of time to learn the games, so that when game time comes, you can sit down and go.This option is great for lighter games, weekend plans, or families who want to explore a few different games over time. It’s a simple and flexible way to discover new favourites without a long-term commitment.Take it home, give it a try, and see what hits the table next.Every rental helps us expand our programs and introduce more people to modern board games.Thank you for helping make it happen.