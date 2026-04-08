The Board Game Clubhouse

The Board Game Clubhouse

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Our mission

The Board Game Clubhouse fosters community through board games, offering rentals to introduce modern gaming to more people. Their mission is to expand access to games, encouraging social interaction and learning in a fun environment.
Past events
Past events
Lending Library Beta Test
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Lending Library Beta Test
Apr 8, 4:00 PM - May 1, 8:00 PM EDT
More ways to support us
Single game - $7 for Two Week Rental
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Single game - $7 for Two Week Rental
Our basic rental is 2 weeks for $7. If you would like to rent further games, please look at our bundle options for larger discounts.Every rental helps us expand our programs and introduce more people to modern board games.Thank you for helping make it happen.
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Two Game Bundle - $13 for Two Week Rental
Enjoy two games for 14 days for a discount! Our two-game bundle is a perfect option for quick playthroughs and people looking to host a game night. You have tons of time to learn the games, so that when game time comes, you can sit down and go.This option is great for lighter games, weekend plans, or families who want to explore a few different games over time. It’s a simple and flexible way to discover new favourites without a long-term commitment.Take it home, give it a try, and see what hits the table next.Every rental helps us expand our programs and introduce more people to modern board games.Thank you for helping make it happen.
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Three Game Bundle - $18 for Two Week Rental
Enjoy three games for 14 days for a greater discount! Our three-game bundle is a perfect option for a larger game night or for those who really like to play games. Try out games you know you love with something you want to take a chance on.This option is great for mixing games up. Maybe you want an appetizer (light weight), main (medium/heavy) and dessert (casual/party) for your gaming weekend, or want to compare a couple of games that have similar mechanics. It’s a simple and flexible way to discover new favourites without a long-term commitment.Take it home, give it a try, and see what hits the table next.Every rental helps us expand our programs and introduce more people to modern board games.Thank you for helping make it happen.
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Our website

https://www.theboardgameclubhouse.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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