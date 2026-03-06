The Canadian Addison Society / La Société canadienne Addison

Membership

Lifetime Membership

Membership to The Canadian Addison Society is currently $50* for a lifetime membership. Membership provides a lifetime connection with other members including newly diagnosed, longtime patients, caregivers and families from across Canada with Adrenal diseases.The Society publishes an educational and informative newsletter for members several times a year. Support Groups meetings are held throughout the year virtually, and some meet in person occasionally in a number of locations across Canada. These meetings are a great opportunity to connect with others who have the same or similar challenges and questions. As well, support group meetings frequently highlight guest speakers knowledgeable about Adrenal diseases.Membership fees are not considered donations, therefore the fees are not tax deductible. However, any additional donation you would like to make at the time of registration would be greatly appreciated. All donations are eligible for charitable tax receipt. The Canadian Addison Society is designated as a registered charitable organization under the Income Tax Act of Canada by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), #87248 5511 RR0001.*If you are unable to pay the membership fee, please contact us and we will see if you are eligible for our subsidized membership.