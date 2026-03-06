The Canadian Addison Society / La Société canadienne Addison

Monthly Giving Circle
The Canadian Addison Society invites you to make a lasting impact by becoming a monthly donor. Your ongoing support helps us provide vital resources, advocacy, and education for individuals living with Addison’s Disease and adrenal insufficiency.Why Give Monthly?Sustained Impact: Your reliable contributions empower us to plan long-term programs and respond swiftly to the needs of our community.Convenience for You: Set it and forget it! Monthly giving is simple, flexible, and allows you to make a difference year-round.Greater Reach: Small monthly donations add up to big results, ensuring we can reach more people with critical support and information.Benefits for YouMake a Difference Every Day: Knowing that your ongoing contributions create stability and growth for those in need.Tax Benefits: Receive a consolidated annual tax receipt for your generosity.Connection to Our Mission: Monthly donors are at the heart of our work—you’ll receive updates to see the impact of your support.Your ImpactBy giving monthly, you’re helping us provide critical education for patients and healthcare providers, raise awareness about Addison’s Disease, and ensure no one faces this condition alone. Together, we can continue building a supportive, informed, and empowered community.