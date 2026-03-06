The Canadian Addison Society / La Société canadienne Addison
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The Canadian Addison Society / La Société canadienne Addison

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The Canadian Addison Society / La Société canadienne Addison

Our mission

The Canadian Addison Society is a volunteer led organization providing advocacy, education, and support for Canadians with Adrenal Disorders. We believe in the importance of diagnosis, treatment, and access to essential medicines.
Events
Events
QC Adrenal Insufficiency Support Group - 260526
Event
QC Adrenal Insufficiency Support Group - 260526
May 26, 7:00 - 8:30 PM EDT
Get your tickets
CAS Annual General Meeting
Event
CAS Annual General Meeting
Jun 13, 12:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Spring into action for adrenal health
Donation
Spring into action for adrenal health
$435 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
Monthly Giving Circle
Donation
Monthly Giving Circle
The Canadian Addison Society invites you to make a lasting impact by becoming a monthly donor. Your ongoing support helps us provide vital resources, advocacy, and education for individuals living with Addison’s Disease and adrenal insufficiency.Why Give Monthly?Sustained Impact: Your reliable contributions empower us to plan long-term programs and respond swiftly to the needs of our community.Convenience for You: Set it and forget it! Monthly giving is simple, flexible, and allows you to make a difference year-round.Greater Reach: Small monthly donations add up to big results, ensuring we can reach more people with critical support and information.Benefits for YouMake a Difference Every Day: Knowing that your ongoing contributions create stability and growth for those in need.Tax Benefits: Receive a consolidated annual tax receipt for your generosity.Connection to Our Mission: Monthly donors are at the heart of our work—you’ll receive updates to see the impact of your support.Your ImpactBy giving monthly, you’re helping us provide critical education for patients and healthcare providers, raise awareness about Addison’s Disease, and ensure no one faces this condition alone. Together, we can continue building a supportive, informed, and empowered community.
Donate today
Lifetime Membership
Membership
Lifetime Membership
Membership to The Canadian Addison Society is currently $50* for a lifetime membership. Membership provides a lifetime connection with other members including newly diagnosed, longtime patients, caregivers and families from across Canada with Adrenal diseases.The Society publishes an educational and informative newsletter for members several times a year. Support Groups meetings are held throughout the year virtually, and some meet in person occasionally in a number of locations across Canada. These meetings are a great opportunity to connect with others who have the same or similar challenges and questions. As well, support group meetings frequently highlight guest speakers knowledgeable about Adrenal diseases.Membership fees are not considered donations, therefore the fees are not tax deductible. However, any additional donation you would like to make at the time of registration would be greatly appreciated. All donations are eligible for charitable tax receipt. The Canadian Addison Society is designated as a registered charitable organization under the Income Tax Act of Canada by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), #87248 5511 RR0001.*If you are unable to pay the membership fee, please contact us and we will see if you are eligible for our subsidized membership.
View membership

Our website

https://addisonsociety.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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