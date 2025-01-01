THE CLEARWATER COLLECTIVE SOCIETY
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Our mission
The Clearwater Collective Society fosters community through events like the Cruisin' Clearwater Car Show, promoting local engagement and support for local initiatives while celebrating the spirit of Clearwater.
Events
Events
Event
Poker Run
Aug 22, 9:00 - 3:00 PM PDT
72 Taren Dr, Clearwater, BC V0E 1N2, Canada
Get your tickets
Event
CRUISIN' CLEARWATER CAR SHOW 2026
Aug 23, 9:00 - 4:00 PM PDT
Old North Thompson Highway Rd E, Clearwater, BC V0E 1N2, Canada
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1987qruywa/
Contact information
[email protected]
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