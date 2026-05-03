The FIG Fund Foundation
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The FIG Fund Foundation

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The FIG Fund Foundation

Our mission

The FIG Fund Foundation empowers grassroots leaders by providing financial support and resources for innovative community projects that address social, economic, and environmental challenges, fostering sustainable solutions for a stronger future.
Past events
Past events
FIG Fete Raffle Tickets
Raffle
FIG Fete Raffle Tickets
May 3, 12:00 - 8:00 PM GMT-2:30
FIG Fete 50/50
Raffle
FIG Fete 50/50
May 3, 12:00 - 8:00 PM GMT-2:30
FIG Fete 2026
Event
FIG Fete 2026
May 3, 7:00 - 5:00 PM GMT-2:30
35 Barrows Rd, St. John's, NL A1A 0J9, Canada

Our website

https://figfund.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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