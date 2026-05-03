The FIG Fund Foundation
Subscribe
The FIG Fund Foundation
Our mission
The FIG Fund Foundation empowers grassroots leaders by providing financial support and resources for innovative community projects that address social, economic, and environmental challenges, fostering sustainable solutions for a stronger future.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
FIG Fete Raffle Tickets
May 3, 12:00 - 8:00 PM GMT-2:30
Raffle
FIG Fete 50/50
May 3, 12:00 - 8:00 PM GMT-2:30
Event
FIG Fete 2026
May 3, 7:00 - 5:00 PM GMT-2:30
35 Barrows Rd, St. John's, NL A1A 0J9, Canada
Our website
https://figfund.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by