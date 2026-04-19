The Gentle Paws Collective

The Gentle Paws Collective

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Our mission

The Gentle Paws Collective is a nonprofit, volunteer-run community supporting women in Montréal and local rescue animals. They host welcoming events that bring women together while spotlighting adoptable animals and raising awareness for rescues.
Past events
Past events
Stretch, Sip & Snuggle: Community Edition ✨🐾
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Stretch, Sip & Snuggle: Community Edition ✨🐾
Apr 19, 11:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
1800 Rue Sainte-Catherine E, Montréal, QC H2K 4H3, Canada
Galentine’s Paint & Sip with Rescue Pups! 🎨🐶
Event
Galentine’s Paint & Sip with Rescue Pups! 🎨🐶
Feb 21, 2:00 - 4:00 PM EST
1800 Rue Sainte-Catherine E, Montréal, QC H2K 4H3, Canada
More ways to support us
Newsletter Sign-Up 🐾
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Newsletter Sign-Up 🐾
Join The Gentle Paws Collective's newsletter! 💌Get the inside scoop on monthly events, rescue animal highlights, and ways to be part of our community 🐾💗
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Ambassador Application ✨
Membership
Ambassador Application ✨
Thank you for your interest in joining the Ambassador team! We’re building a community where friendship and compassion meet our love for animals, and we can’t wait to learn more about you. 💖🐾
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Support Rescue Animals & Our Community Initiatives
Donation
Support Rescue Animals & Our Community Initiatives
Every month, we partner with a local rescue to spotlight animals in need and create events that bring our community together — from rescue dog yoga and cappuccinos with kittens to farmyard frolics.We always have the same goals in mind: Create a fun, welcoming space for women to connectHost feel-good experiences that bring our community togetherSpotlight adoptable animalsRaise awareness and donations for our local rescuesWith this campaign, 50% of every donation goes directly to our Rescue Partner of the Month, helping them care for animals of all kinds. The other 50% stays with The Gentle Paws Collective to fund our ongoing community initiatives and future events that connect people and animals.Your support ensures more rescue animals receive the care they deserve, while our community gets to come together and give back in meaningful ways. Every donation — big or small — makes a difference.
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Our website

https://www.instagram.com/gentlepawscollective/

Contact information

[email protected]
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