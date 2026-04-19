Donation

Support Rescue Animals & Our Community Initiatives

Every month, we partner with a local rescue to spotlight animals in need and create events that bring our community together — from rescue dog yoga and cappuccinos with kittens to farmyard frolics.We always have the same goals in mind: Create a fun, welcoming space for women to connectHost feel-good experiences that bring our community togetherSpotlight adoptable animalsRaise awareness and donations for our local rescuesWith this campaign, 50% of every donation goes directly to our Rescue Partner of the Month, helping them care for animals of all kinds. The other 50% stays with The Gentle Paws Collective to fund our ongoing community initiatives and future events that connect people and animals.Your support ensures more rescue animals receive the care they deserve, while our community gets to come together and give back in meaningful ways. Every donation — big or small — makes a difference.