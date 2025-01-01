Donation

The Hand Up That Helps The Poor Out

🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟The Lending Journey by The David/Jonathan Project is a unique micro-finance charity that deals not only with financial support of women in need, but we also are concerned with the emotional and spiritual needs of our recipients. You may be familiar with the phrase, "Teach a man to fish and feed him for a day, teach him to fish and feed him for a lifetime. We believe that it is not until you sit and eat the fish with him that you truly begin to understand his plight." Through our local Community Developers on the ground we do life with our loan recipients.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. CoShare: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.