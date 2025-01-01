The Lending Journey
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The Lending Journey

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The Lending Journey

Our mission

The Lending Journey exists to empower Indigenous men and women who have been disenfranchised by society. Our goal is to transform their social and economical challenges into opportunities. Along the way, we look for opportunities to share our faith.

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Raise The Roof Nicaragua 2026
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Raise The Roof Nicaragua 2026
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The Hand Up That Helps The Poor Out
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The Hand Up That Helps The Poor Out
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟The Lending Journey by The David/Jonathan Project is a unique micro-finance charity that deals not only with financial support of women in need, but we also are concerned with the emotional and spiritual needs of our recipients. You may be familiar with the phrase, "Teach a man to fish and feed him for a day, teach him to fish and feed him for a lifetime. We believe that it is not until you sit and eat the fish with him that you truly begin to understand his plight." Through our local Community Developers on the ground we do life with our loan recipients.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. CoShare: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Our website

https://thelendingjourney.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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