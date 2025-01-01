The Markhaven Foundation

The Markhaven Foundation

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Our mission

The Markhaven Foundation enhances the quality of life for seniors by providing recreational programs and activities. We foster community connections and support through fundraising events, ensuring residents experience joy and engagement in their daily lives.
Events
Events
The Big Heart Move-A-Thon 2026
Event
The Big Heart Move-A-Thon 2026
Jul 11, 10:00 - 12:00 PM EDT
54 Parkway Ave, Markham, ON L3P 2G4, Canada
Get your tickets
The 2026 Colours Of Autumn Luncheon & Fashion Show
Event
The 2026 Colours Of Autumn Luncheon & Fashion Show
Oct 21, 10:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
60 McDowell Gate, Markham, ON L6G 1B5, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Big Heart Move-A-Thon T-Shirt Shop
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Big Heart Move-A-Thon T-Shirt Shop
👕 Purchase your official Big Heart Move-A-Thon event shirt for $35.Proceeds from each shirt sold will help support resident recreation initiatives at Markhaven Home for Seniors, including outings, programming, and a sensory interactive table.💙 Participants who raise a minimum of $100 individually by June 15, 2026 will receive their shirt free.
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P2P - Big Heart Move-A-Thon 2026
Donation
P2P - Big Heart Move-A-Thon 2026
$150 of $20,000 goal
Donate today
Colours of Autumn Vendor Booths
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Colours of Autumn Vendor Booths
Thank you for your interest in participating as a vendor at the 2026 Colours of Autumn Fundraising Luncheon in support of Markhaven Home for Seniors.Colours of Autumn brings together community members, families, supporters, and local businesses for an afternoon of shopping, networking, dining, and fundraising in support of programs and initiatives that enhance the quality of life for Markhaven residents.We welcome a variety of vendors offering unique products, services, gifts, fashion, home décor, artisan items, wellness products, baked goods, and more.The event will take place on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at Crystal Fountain Event Venue.
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Our website

https://www.markhavenfoundation.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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