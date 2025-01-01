The Markhaven Foundation

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Colours of Autumn Vendor Booths

Thank you for your interest in participating as a vendor at the 2026 Colours of Autumn Fundraising Luncheon in support of Markhaven Home for Seniors.Colours of Autumn brings together community members, families, supporters, and local businesses for an afternoon of shopping, networking, dining, and fundraising in support of programs and initiatives that enhance the quality of life for Markhaven residents.We welcome a variety of vendors offering unique products, services, gifts, fashion, home décor, artisan items, wellness products, baked goods, and more.The event will take place on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at Crystal Fountain Event Venue.