The Parmar Foundation
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The Parmar Foundation
Our mission
The Parmar Foundation aims to transform cancer care by funding evidence-based integrative oncology research and improving patient access to supportive therapies, enhancing both survival and quality of life for cancer patients.
Events
Events
Event
The First Integrative Oncology Gala in Canada
Oct 3, 6:00 - 9:30 PM PDT
3500 Morgan Creek Way, Surrey, BC V3Z 0J9, Canada
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Our website
https://theparmarfoundation.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
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