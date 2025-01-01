The Parmar Foundation
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The Parmar Foundation

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The Parmar Foundation

Our mission

The Parmar Foundation aims to transform cancer care by funding evidence-based integrative oncology research and improving patient access to supportive therapies, enhancing both survival and quality of life for cancer patients.
Events
Events
The First Integrative Oncology Gala in Canada
Event
The First Integrative Oncology Gala in Canada
Oct 3, 6:00 - 9:30 PM PDT
3500 Morgan Creek Way, Surrey, BC V3Z 0J9, Canada
Get your tickets

Our website

https://theparmarfoundation.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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