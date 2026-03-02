The Science East Association Inc. inspires curiosity and learning through hands-on science experiences. They engage families with interactive exhibits and events, fostering a love for science and discovery in the community.
Past events
Past events
Event
Science East Presents: March Break SciFest! For more info, visit scienceeast.nb.ca
Mar 2, 10:00 AM - Mar 5, 4:00 PM AST
Fredericton Convention Center, 670 Queen St, Fredericton, NB E3B 1C2, Canada
Event
Science East Presents: March Break SciFest
Mar 2 - Mar 5 | 14 dates & times
Fredericton Convention Center, 670 Queen St, Fredericton, NB E3B 1C2, Canada