The Science East Association Inc.
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The Science East Association Inc.

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The Science East Association Inc.

Our mission

The Science East Association Inc. inspires curiosity and learning through hands-on science experiences. They engage families with interactive exhibits and events, fostering a love for science and discovery in the community.
Past events
Past events
Science East Presents: March Break SciFest! For more info, visit scienceeast.nb.ca
Event
Science East Presents: March Break SciFest! For more info, visit scienceeast.nb.ca
Mar 2, 10:00 AM - Mar 5, 4:00 PM AST
Fredericton Convention Center, 670 Queen St, Fredericton, NB E3B 1C2, Canada
Science East Presents: March Break SciFest
Event
Science East Presents: March Break SciFest
Mar 2 - Mar 5 | 14 dates & times
Fredericton Convention Center, 670 Queen St, Fredericton, NB E3B 1C2, Canada

Our website

https://www.scienceeast.nb.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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