Times Change Women's Employment Service

Become a Times Change Member
Our members are the driving force behind our mission. They have shaped our organizational and advocacy priorities since we were founded in 1974. Membership FeesFor Unemployed Women: $10/yearFor Employed Women: $20/yearWe offer a convenient automatic renewal of your membership payment through Zeffy. Please select this option if you would like to be a long-term member.Purchase a Membership by MailTo become a member please mail your cheque or money order to: Times Change Women’s Employment Service2 Carlton St. Suite 701Toronto, ON M5B 1J3