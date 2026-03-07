Times Change Women's Employment Service

Donation

Support Times Change today

Your donation supports our work connecting women to meaningful and sustainable employment through the services and programs we provide, at no cost to our clients.We provide women with what they need to succeed: Employment counsellingDigital and life skills training Interview and resume clinics Networking and job placements with employers Access to computers and a safe place to do their job searchProfessional clothing from our Career Closet Your generosity fuels our mission by helping us create a better Toronto where all women can thrive by achieving their career goals and becoming economically independent.Please note: A contribution to Zeffy is optional. Feel free to opt out by choosing “Other” and entering $0.