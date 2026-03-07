Times Change Women's Employment Service
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Times Change Women's Employment Service

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Times Change Women's Employment Service

Our mission

Times Change empowers women by providing free employment services, including counseling, skills training, and job placement, to help them achieve economic independence and thrive in their careers.
Past events
Past events
IWD Toronto Rally & March
Event
IWD Toronto Rally & March
Mar 7, 10:45 - 2:30 PM EST
252 Bloor St W, Toronto, M5S 1V6
More ways to support us
Support Times Change today
Donation
Support Times Change today
Your donation supports our work connecting women to meaningful and sustainable employment through the services and programs we provide, at no cost to our clients.We provide women with what they need to succeed: Employment counsellingDigital and life skills training Interview and resume clinics Networking and job placements with employers Access to computers and a safe place to do their job searchProfessional clothing from our Career Closet Your generosity fuels our mission by helping us create a better Toronto where all women can thrive by achieving their career goals and becoming economically independent.Please note: A contribution to Zeffy is optional. Feel free to opt out by choosing “Other” and entering $0.
Donate today
Become a Times Change Member
Membership
Become a Times Change Member
Our members are the driving force behind our mission. They have shaped our organizational and advocacy priorities since we were founded in 1974. Membership FeesFor Unemployed Women: $10/yearFor Employed Women: $20/yearWe offer a convenient automatic renewal of your membership payment through Zeffy. Please select this option if you would like to be a long-term member.Purchase a Membership by MailTo become a member please mail your cheque or money order to: Times Change Women’s Employment Service2 Carlton St. Suite 701Toronto, ON M5B 1J3
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Our website

https://www.timeschange.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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