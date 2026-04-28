Toronto Folk Festival
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Our mission
The Toronto Folk Festival celebrates music and community by showcasing diverse local and international artists. Our mission is to foster a love for folk music and create an inclusive environment for all to enjoy and participate in the arts.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Toronto Folk Festival 2026
Aug 21, 3:00 PM - Aug 23, 9:00 PM EDT
20 Withrow St, Toronto, ON M5J 2C4, Canada
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.torontofolkfestival.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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