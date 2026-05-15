U of T Charity Fashion Show
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Our mission
The U of T Charity Fashion Show supports SickKids Foundation through innovative fashion events. Their latest production, Nocturne, merges fashion and art to create immersive experiences, uniting the community for a vital cause.
Past events
Past events
Event
NOCTURNE: Charity Fashion Show and Afterparty
May 14, 8:00 PM - May 15, 3:00 AM EDT
473 Adelaide St W, Toronto, ON M5V 1T1, Canada
Our website
https://linktr.ee/uoftcfs
Contact information
[email protected]
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