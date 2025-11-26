The UBC Artistic Swimming Thunderbirds Sport Club fosters excellence in artistic swimming, promoting teamwork and athletic development while competing at regional and national levels. Join us in supporting our athletes as they strive for success!
Past events
Past events
Raffle
UBC Artistic Swimming Thunderbirds Sport Club's Winter Watershow Raffle 2025
Nov 25, 4:00 PM - Nov 29, 8:30 PM PST
Raffle
UBC Artistic Swimming Thunderbirds Sport Club's Watershow raffle 2025
Mar 13, 2:30 PM - Mar 15, 7:40 PM PDT
Raffle
UBC Artistic Swimming Thunderbirds Sport Club's Watershow Raffle 2024