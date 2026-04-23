United Pentecostal Church Of British Columbia
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Our mission
The United Pentecostal Church of British Columbia is dedicated to spreading the Gospel, fostering community, and empowering individuals through spiritual growth, fellowship, and outreach initiatives that strengthen families and transform lives.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Awaken Your Joy Ladies Retreat 2026
Jun 4, 3:00 PM - Jun 6, 1:00 PM PDT
26625 Apostolic Way, Hope, BC V0X 1L3, Canada
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.bcupci.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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