United Pentecostal Church Of British Columbia

United Pentecostal Church Of British Columbia

Subscribe

Our mission

The United Pentecostal Church of British Columbia is dedicated to spreading the Gospel, fostering community, and empowering individuals through spiritual growth, fellowship, and outreach initiatives that strengthen families and transform lives.
Events
Events
Awaken Your Joy Ladies Retreat 2026
Event
Awaken Your Joy Ladies Retreat 2026
Jun 4, 3:00 PM - Jun 6, 1:00 PM PDT
26625 Apostolic Way, Hope, BC V0X 1L3, Canada
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.bcupci.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by