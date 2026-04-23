United Way Leeds & Grenville
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Our mission
Our Mission is to improve lives and build community by engaging individuals and mobilizing collective action across Leeds & Grenville.
Past events
Past events
Event
Volunteer Appreciation Event 2026
Apr 23, 7:30 - 9:30 AM EDT
7041 County Rd 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4, Canada
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to our 2026 campaign
$0 of $1,500 goal
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Donation
Support our Urgent Needs Fund
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Our website
https://uwlg.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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