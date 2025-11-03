Unity Spiritual Centre of Ottawa

Unity Spiritual Centre of Ottawa

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Our mission

Unity Spiritual Centre of Ottawa fosters spiritual growth and community through teachings of love, acceptance, and personal empowerment. They offer classes, workshops, and events that inspire individuals to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.
Events
Events
'I've Got the Music In Me' Unity Celebration Choir Concert
Event
'I've Got the Music In Me' Unity Celebration Choir Concert
Nov 7, 7:00 - 10:00 PM EST
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donate to Change Lives
Donation
Donate to Change Lives
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Unity Spiritual Centre of Ottawa, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.unityottawa.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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