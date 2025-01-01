university bible fellowship missionary church

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Support Missionary Joanna Park

Your gift supports missionary Joanna Park in Humber.Dear friends, family, coworkers, and brothers and sisters in Christ,We are reaching out to ask for your prayers and support for Missionary Joanna Park from Humber UBF, who is currently courageously battling breast cancer.Recently, Joanna was diagnosed with breast cancer and is now facing ongoing medical treatments, appointments, recovery, and the physical and emotional challenges that come with this difficult journey. During this time, we hope to come together as a community to support her and her family in practical and meaningful ways.Thank you for standing with missionary Joanna Park.