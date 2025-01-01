university bible fellowship missionary church

university bible fellowship missionary church

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

University Bible Fellowship Missionary Church fosters spiritual growth through Bible study, community outreach, and mission work, aiming to spread the teachings of Jesus Christ and support individuals in their faith journey.
More ways to support us
Support Missionary Joanna Park
Donation
Support Missionary Joanna Park
Your gift supports missionary Joanna Park in Humber.Dear friends, family, coworkers, and brothers and sisters in Christ,We are reaching out to ask for your prayers and support for Missionary Joanna Park from Humber UBF, who is currently courageously battling breast cancer.Recently, Joanna was diagnosed with breast cancer and is now facing ongoing medical treatments, appointments, recovery, and the physical and emotional challenges that come with this difficult journey. During this time, we hope to come together as a community to support her and her family in practical and meaningful ways.Thank you for standing with missionary Joanna Park.
Donate today
Conférence biblique francophone d'été 2026
Donation
Conférence biblique francophone d'été 2026
Date : 16-19 juillet 2026Lieu: Collège John Abbott à Montréal (Canada) Frais de conférence :Étudiant / Jeune adulte = 300$ CAD ou 190 EURLeader / Adulte = 400$ CAD ou 250 EUR* Le pourboire pour Zeffy est facultatif et peut être fixé à 0$.
Donate today

Our website

https://montreal.university-bible-fellowship.ca/en

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by