Membership

UVPNA Membership

Join the Upper Victoria Park Neighbourhood Association and be part of what makes this community special.Your membership helps keep neighbours connected, supports local events, and strengthens the safety and well-being of everyone who lives here. From the Halloween Bike Parade to our well-loved Neighbour Day celebrations, you’re directly contributing to the moments that bring this neighbourhood to life.Stay informed, get involved, and help shape the future of Upper Victoria Park.Become a member today and be part of something local, welcoming, and worth building together.