The Valley Festival Singers Society enriches the community through choral music, celebrating diverse repertoires and fostering a love for singing. They aim to inspire joy with performances that include both traditional and contemporary works.
Past events
Past events
Event
50th Anniversary Concert. Sunday April 19 2026
Apr 19, 3:00 - 5:00 PM PDT
33911 Hazelwood Ave, Abbotsford, BC V2S 7V2, Canada
Event
50th Anniversary Concert. Saturday April 18 2026
Apr 18, 7:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
33911 Hazelwood Ave, Abbotsford, BC V2S 7V2, Canada
Event
50th Anniversary Concert Friday April 17 2026
Apr 17, 7:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
20997 40 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 8N9, Canada
Event
A Ceremony of Carols
Dec 6 - Dec 7 | 2 dates & times
33911 Hazelwood Ave, Abbotsford, BC V2S 7V2, Canada