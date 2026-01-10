Vancouver Island Caribbean Hub
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Vancouver Island Caribbean Hub
Our mission
The Caribbean Hub is a community organization on Vancouver Island dedicated to celebrating Caribbean culture through festivals, arts, music, education, and community connection.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Soca Fit Registration
Jan 9 - May 29
| 31 dates & times
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to the Vancouver Island Caribbean Hub
$923 of $1,000 goal
Donate today
Custom
2026 i-Land Fest - Evening Events
Learn more
Custom
2026 i-Land Fest - Sponsorship Tiers
Click HERE to view the sponsorship package.
Learn more
Our website
https://www.vicaribbeanhub.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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