Vancouver Island Caribbean Hub
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Vancouver Island Caribbean Hub

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Vancouver Island Caribbean Hub

Our mission

The Caribbean Hub is a community organization on Vancouver Island dedicated to celebrating Caribbean culture through festivals, arts, music, education, and community connection.
Events
Events
Soca Fit Registration
Event
Soca Fit Registration
Jan 9 - May 29 | 31 dates & times
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donate to the Vancouver Island Caribbean Hub
Donation
Donate to the Vancouver Island Caribbean Hub
$923 of $1,000 goal
Donate today
Custom
2026 i-Land Fest - Evening Events
Learn more
2026 i-Land Fest - Sponsorship Tiers
Custom
2026 i-Land Fest - Sponsorship Tiers
Click HERE to view the sponsorship package.
Learn more

Our website

https://www.vicaribbeanhub.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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