Donation

Ventures Winter Guard Sponsorship

Ventures is a non-profit organization established in 1972 providing a youth activity committed to the personal and artistic education and growth of each participant through competition. Over the last 51 years more than 4,000 young ladies have experienced the joys of belonging to our program. Our dedication, desire, spirit, and pride are aspects we bring to this sport and we have a great reputation in the Guard Circuit.There are many expenses connected with running the club and we rely solely on member dues, fundraising events and the support of alumni, individuals and local businesses like you. Our competitions are primarily held in the northeastern United States.Any amount would be appreciated and a charitable receipt will be provided once this form is completed. As well, we would love to have your company name listed in our home show flyer and/or on our website as a supporter of Ventures, should you wish to donate $300 or more.