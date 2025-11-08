Ventures Winter Guard

Ventures Winter Guard

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Our mission

Ventures Winter Guard empowers youth through winter guard, fostering personal growth, creativity, and community spirit. We provide a platform for artistic expression, teamwork, and leadership, enriching lives through performance and collaboration.
Past events
Past events
2025 Cake Auction
Custom
2025 Cake Auction
Nov 8, 5:30 PM - Nov 9, 10:30 PM EST
2025 Bids & Bites.
Event
2025 Bids & Bites.
Nov 8, 5:30 - 9:30 PM EST
99 Seagram Dr, Waterloo, ON N2L 3B6, Canada
More ways to support us
Donation
Ventures Winter Guard Donation
Ventures Winter Guard is a Non-Profit Colour Guard organization based in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. Winter colour guard is a fun and challenging performance art for individuals aged 8 to 21 who want to grow as artists and athletes.Ventures provides a platform for artistic expression, sport, leadership, and lasting friendships.www.ventureswinterguard.com
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Donation
Ventures Winter Guard Sponsorship
Ventures is a non-profit organization established in 1972 providing a youth activity committed to the personal and artistic education and growth of each participant through competition. Over the last 51 years more than 4,000 young ladies have experienced the joys of belonging to our program. Our dedication, desire, spirit, and pride are aspects we bring to this sport and we have a great reputation in the Guard Circuit.There are many expenses connected with running the club and we rely solely on member dues, fundraising events and the support of alumni, individuals and local businesses like you. Our competitions are primarily held in the northeastern United States.Any amount would be appreciated and a charitable receipt will be provided once this form is completed. As well, we would love to have your company name listed in our home show flyer and/or on our website as a supporter of Ventures, should you wish to donate $300 or more.
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Donation
Guard member directed donations
$0 of $5,000 goal
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Our website

https://ventureswinterguard.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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