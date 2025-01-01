Watchmen For The Nations Ministries

Watchmen For The Nations Ministries

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Our mission

Watchmen For The Nations Ministries unites and empowers the church in Canada through gatherings and prayer, fostering spiritual renewal and community engagement to fulfill their calling in Christ and impact the nation.
Events
Events
The Longing: Newfoundland & Labrador
Event
The Longing: Newfoundland & Labrador
Jun 5, 6:30 PM - Jun 7, 2:00 PM GMT-2:30
10 Pearl Pl, St. John's, NL A1E 6J1, Canada
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Our website

https://watchmen.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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