Watchmen For The Nations Ministries
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Our mission
Watchmen For The Nations Ministries unites and empowers the church in Canada through gatherings and prayer, fostering spiritual renewal and community engagement to fulfill their calling in Christ and impact the nation.
Events
Events
Event
The Longing: Newfoundland & Labrador
Jun 5, 6:30 PM - Jun 7, 2:00 PM GMT-2:30
10 Pearl Pl, St. John's, NL A1E 6J1, Canada
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Our website
https://watchmen.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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