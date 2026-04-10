WIFT-AT
Subscribe
WIFT-AT
Our mission
WIFT-AT empowers women and gender-diverse individuals in the screen industries of Atlantic Canada through education, networking, and advocacy, fostering innovation and collaboration to enhance representation and opportunities in the industry.
Past events
Past events
Event
Making Waves 2026
Apr 10, 6:00 PM - May 8, 5:00 PM ADT
1725 Market St, Halifax, NS B3J 3M3, Canada
More ways to support us
Membership
WIFT-AT Membership Tiers
View membership
Our website
https://wift-at.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by