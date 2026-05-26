Wildcats Fundraising Association
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Our mission
The Wildcats Fundraising Association supports local schools by organizing fundraising events and initiatives. Their mission is to enhance educational experiences and opportunities for students through community engagement and financial support.
Past events
Past events
Custom
Track Concession 2026
May 26, 8:00 - 8:00 PM MDT
More ways to support us
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Wilcats Concession
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Our website
https://ndh.lrcssd.ca/o/ndh/page/school-council
Contact information
[email protected]
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