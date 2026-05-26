Wildcats Fundraising Association

Wildcats Fundraising Association

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Our mission

The Wildcats Fundraising Association supports local schools by organizing fundraising events and initiatives. Their mission is to enhance educational experiences and opportunities for students through community engagement and financial support.
Past events
Past events
Track Concession 2026
Custom
Track Concession 2026
May 26, 8:00 - 8:00 PM MDT
More ways to support us
Wilcats Concession
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Wilcats Concession
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Our website

https://ndh.lrcssd.ca/o/ndh/page/school-council

Contact information

[email protected]
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