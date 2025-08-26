Shop

Winnipeg Game Collective Shop

🎮 About the Shop:100% of your purchase directly supports the Winnipeg Game Collective, a registered nonprofit. Your contribution helps fund events like the Winnipeg Game Jam, workshops, and other initiatives that bring our creative community together.Winnipeg Game CollectiveThe Winnipeg Game Collective is a nonprofit community of game developers in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Founded in 2014, the collective promotes game development and fosters a supportive environment, welcoming individuals from all backgrounds and skill levels.Discord: https://discord.gg/gamecollectiveWebsite: https://www.pegjam.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/winnipeggamecollective/Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/wpggamecollective.bsky.socialTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/winnipeggamecollectiveYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@winnipeggamecollectiveFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/WinnipegGameCollective