Working Equitation Canada

Working Equitation Canada

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Our mission

Working Equitation Canada promotes the sport of Working Equitation in Canada, supporting riders through training, competitions, and international representation. Their mission is to elevate the sport and provide opportunities for Canadian athletes on the global stage.
More ways to support us
Donation
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Donation
WECO SHOW May 29-31, 2026
Please pay your WECO show fees and stabling here. You can use a credit card to make payment. ** Please ignore the reference to 'donation'.**
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Working Equitation Membership
Membership
Working Equitation Membership
Join Working Equitation Canada as a member to support the growth of this sport nationwide. Your membership helps promote education, sanctioned competitions, and a strong community for riders, horses, and organizers.As a member, you stay connected to clinics, training opportunities, and rule updates, while contributing to the preservation of Working Equitation’s cultural traditions and the partnership between horse and rider. Thank you for being part of this developing national community.
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Our website

https://www.workingeq.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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