Membership

Working Equitation Membership

Join Working Equitation Canada as a member to support the growth of this sport nationwide. Your membership helps promote education, sanctioned competitions, and a strong community for riders, horses, and organizers.As a member, you stay connected to clinics, training opportunities, and rule updates, while contributing to the preservation of Working Equitation’s cultural traditions and the partnership between horse and rider. Thank you for being part of this developing national community.