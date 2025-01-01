We review each project before it goes live. A few quick answers will help us get you started.
Who will the funds benefit?
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How is this fundraiser organized?
How many people are involved in organizing this fundraiser?
Who will decide how the funds are used?
What is the primary purpose of your fundraiser?
Will the funds be deposited into an organization or personal bank account?
Will donors expect a tax-deductible receipt?
How much do you expect to raise in the next 12 months?
Is this a one-time fundraiser or ongoing/recurring?