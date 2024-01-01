International Day of Yoga celebrates the physical and spiritual prowess that yoga has brought to the world stage and aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

Thanks to our partnership with lululemon and Niagara Pen Centre, Pathstone invites you to join us Saturday, June 22nd for this special celebration.





All ages and fitness levels are welcome!





Location:

PEN CENTRE

Common area in front of lululemon





Time:

Check in starts at 8:00am.

Yoga begins at 8:30am until 9:30am





What to Bring:

Bring your own mat, block, water.





*Multi-leveled yoga options from beginner to advanced





Price:

$10 per person per event PRE-REGISTRATION or

$15 per person for event day registration - CASH ONLY.





Everyone who attends will be entered to win a number of fab lululemon & Pen Centre prizes.







