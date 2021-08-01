Old Boucherville guided tour (1)

Do you like history, architectural and religious heritage? The Société d'histoire des Iles-Percées organizes, on request, guided tours of the Old Boucherville and the Church of Sainte-Famille. This summer, why not explore the history of your city and its buildings, many of which are real treasures. Together with guides, tourists and Bouchervillois walk the historical sector to discover the wealth of heritage of Boucherville, one of the ten oldest cities in Quebec.



Guided tours are personalised and structured according to the interests and time available to people. Some prefer to visit only the church, while others want to walk in the narrow streets of Vieux-Boucherville to discover the houses of the French regime, typical Quebec residences, the manorial mansion, etc.



It is also pleasant to follow the entire heritage circuit using the brochure “Le chemin patrimonial de Boucherville” available at the Café Centre d'Art de Boucherville, 536, boulevard Marie-Victorin. The roads lead to the beautiful residences located on the banks of the river, the historic park La Broquerie, the Maison called Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine, where to the sites of the various road crosses.

