Murder Mystery Chicken Dinner “The Good, the Bad and the Ridiculous”

Murder Mystery Chicken Dinner





Join us for an evening of food and mystery at

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 Hall,

415 Second St., Cornwall, Ontario K6J1H1





Murder on the Funny Side Theatre Productions

PRESENTS:

“The Good, the Bad and the Ridiculous”

© 2011 Written by: Laurie McRae-Bingley





Set in1898 in a Saloon:

“Laurleen's Little Pour House”





Laurleen Sheaffer: The little old lady (who owns the Saloon and is an aspiring writer—she is very proud of her writin’s) is trying to keep her “family” in line, but mayhem ensues regularly and now MURDER!





Other Characters include a Stagecoach Driver, an Undertaker/Doctor/Sheriff, the Saloon cook and owner of a Still, The Outlaw, The Gambler, and two Saloon Girls.

***The stagecoach arrives once a week, and the passengers who arrive always stir up trouble at Laurleen’s saloon. One cowboy (the Saloon girl’s husband) is missing from that Stagecoach on this particular day, and the investigation begins!***





Audience members who show interest will be incorporated into the show, such as a fourth in the poker game, police, and coroners.







