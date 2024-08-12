Montreal Wanderers Rugby Club

Hosted by

Montreal Wanderers Rugby Club

About this event

Montreal Wanderers Golf Tournament 2024 - Sponsorship

2000 Av. Reverchon

Dorval, QC H9P 2S7, Canada

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
8 x Tickets to Golf & Dine ($2,000 value) 2 x Hole signage / sponsorship ($3,000 value) Golf Cart Branding Package ($2,000) Logo on event website Recognition on social media channels Listed as GOLD sponsor Special mention at Banquet dinner
Silver Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Listed as SILVER sponsor 8 x Tickets to Golf & Dine ($2,000 value) 1 x Hole signage / sponsorship ($2,000 value) Logo on event website Recognition on social media channels Special mention at Banquet dinner
Hole Sponsorship
$2,000
Put your business in full view and place your company name and logo on signage at the hole of your choice 1 x Signage / Logo at hole of choice

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