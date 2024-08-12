Montreal Wanderers Golf Tournament 2024 - Sponsorship

8 x Tickets to Golf & Dine ($2,000 value)
2 x Hole signage / sponsorship ($3,000 value)
Golf Cart Branding Package ($2,000)
Logo on event website
Recognition on social media channels
Listed as GOLD sponsor
Special mention at Banquet dinner
8 x Tickets to Golf & Dine ($2,000 value)
2 x Hole signage / sponsorship ($3,000 value)
Golf Cart Branding Package ($2,000)
Logo on event website
Recognition on social media channels
Listed as GOLD sponsor
Special mention at Banquet dinner
Silver Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Listed as SILVER sponsor
8 x Tickets to Golf & Dine ($2,000 value)
1 x Hole signage / sponsorship ($2,000 value)
Logo on event website
Recognition on social media channels
Special mention at Banquet dinner
Listed as SILVER sponsor
8 x Tickets to Golf & Dine ($2,000 value)
1 x Hole signage / sponsorship ($2,000 value)
Logo on event website
Recognition on social media channels
Special mention at Banquet dinner
Hole Sponsorship
$2,000
Put your business in full view and place your company name and logo on signage at the hole of your choice
1 x Signage / Logo at hole of choice
Put your business in full view and place your company name and logo on signage at the hole of your choice
1 x Signage / Logo at hole of choice
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