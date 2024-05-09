Cornerstone's Annual Women's Day Luncheon

About The Event

You’re invited to celebrate and empower women at Cornerstone’s Women’s Day Luncheon!

On Thursday, May 9th, 2024, Cornerstone will host our 8th annual Women’s Day Luncheon!

Enjoy lunch and hear from guest speaker Maryam Monsef.

11:00AM – 2:30PM

Best Western, 930 Burnham St, Cobourg

Funds raised go towards supporting the vital programs and services Cornerstone provides to the Northumberland community.

Thank you to all who continue to participate in Cornerstone's Women's Day Luncheon and help support our community.





About Maryam Monsef

Maryam Monsef, the founder and CEO of Onward, utilizes her expertise as a public speaker and consultant to support causes and leaders she believes in. She is an entrepreneur, new mother and former Cabinet Minister.

From her humble beginnings as a refugee, Maryam's journey led her to community organizing and eventually to Canada’s Parliament. There, she made significant contributions to social and economic justice issues both domestically and globally.

Whether it’s supporting individuals or teams, Maryam provides practical, tailored solutions that businesses and individuals can apply to fostering social equity and belonging.

More information about Maryam can be found on her website, ONWARD With Maryam (maryammonsef.com)



