This pass entitles the holder entry to seven Monday night beginner lessons + socials at the Spire, Lower Hall from May to August 2024. Present this pass at the check-in desk each time you attend to receive a stamp. Any passholder who collects all seven stamps will be entered in a raffle for a free QSDC 2024-2025 membership!

Monday night beginner lesson + socials take place 7-10 pm at the Spire on the following dates:

May 13

May 27

Jun 10

Jun 24

Jul 8

Jul 22

Aug 19