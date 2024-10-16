Home From The Sea Foundation Inc.'s Silent Auction

Discover Our Modern Rooms With Spectacular Harbour Views. Treat Yourself At Alt St. John's. Free High-Speed Wi-Fi, Inspiring Design In An Eco-Friendly Environment.
Discover Our Modern Rooms With Spectacular Harbour Views. Treat Yourself At Alt St. John's. Free High-Speed Wi-Fi, Inspiring Design In An Eco-Friendly Environment.
SEAL JACKET WITH FOX COLLAR AND CUFFS
$6,000
Starting bid
This luxurious seal skin coat combines timeless elegance with natural warmth. Crafted from high-quality seal skin, it offers exceptional comfort and durability, perfect for those who appreciate both style and practicality. Its sleek design and rich texture make it a unique and sophisticated addition to any wardrobe.
This luxurious seal skin coat combines timeless elegance with natural warmth. Crafted from high-quality seal skin, it offers exceptional comfort and durability, perfect for those who appreciate both style and practicality. Its sleek design and rich texture make it a unique and sophisticated addition to any wardrobe.
Ann Harvey Lithograph by John MacDonald
$1,000
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!