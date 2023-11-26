Musica Orbium kicks off its 2023-2024 season with a concert entitled Invocations featuring Musica Orbium, Gaia and Phoebus, three ensembles led by Roseline Blain, Artistic Director.

Until the day of the concert, enjoy a 15% discount on your ticket purchases by using the code DISCOUNT2023 at the time of purchase

This concert features the following repertoire:

Gabriel Fauré's Requiem

Four motets on Gregorian themes by Maurice Duruflé

Tantum Ergo by Deodat de Sévérac

Ave Maria by Théodore Dubois

The ensembles will be accompanied by Mélanie Barney, organist, Geoffroy Salvas, baritone and Susan Elizabeth Brown, soprano

Please note that on the day of the concert, tickets can only be purchased online via your smartphone, or in cash.