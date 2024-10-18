415 Food Hub for November 2024 - January 2025

Registration closes on December 11, 2024. IMPORTANT: Please note that the normal meat options for this Food Hub will be replaced by special Holiday options of Whole Turkey, Whole Chicken, Ham, and cooked meals.

Registration closes on December 11, 2024. IMPORTANT: Please note that the normal meat options for this Food Hub will be replaced by special Holiday options of Whole Turkey, Whole Chicken, Ham, and cooked meals.

More details...