Neighbourlink North York

Hosted by

Neighbourlink North York

About this event

415 Food Hub for November 2024 - January 2025

415 Willowdale Ave

Toronto, ON M2N 5B4, Canada

Food Hub Recipient on Friday, November 22
Free
Registration closes on November 13, 2024.
Food Hub Recipient on Friday, December 20
Free
Registration closes on December 11, 2024. IMPORTANT: Please note that the normal meat options for this Food Hub will be replaced by special Holiday options of Whole Turkey, Whole Chicken, Ham, and cooked meals.
Food Hub Recipient on Friday, January 24
Free
Registration closes on January 15, 2025.
Add a donation for Neighbourlink North York

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!