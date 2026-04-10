07.10 | National Day of Prayer | Leaders' Gathering RSVP

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About this event
Friday, July 10th | 9:30 - 2:30 pm | You are invited to join us for a special time of unity building among the faith community and our leaders and prayer for our nation in the spirit of 2 Chronicles 7:14. This will be a sacred time of prayer and fasting as we lift the needs of our nation and seek God together.
ONE REGISTRATION PER FORM: Capacity is limited, and each leader must register individually for security clearance and proper vetting.
Friday, July 10th | 6:30 - 9:30 pm | Join us for a special time of relationship building between national faith leaders, elected officials and dignitaries. Non-alcoholic refreshments and appetizers will be served. The gathering will include a speaking program.
ONE REGISTRATION PER FORM: Capacity is limited, and each leader must register individually for security clearance.
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