07.10 | National Day of Prayer | See The City

Friday, July 10th | All Day





We invite you to take time to explore and experience our nation’s capital while you are with us. By registering here, you will receive information about notable sites and attractions you may wish to visit, including Parliamentary tours, the Canadian War Museum, the Canadian Museum of History, the National Archives, and more. Our team will also work to secure "National Day of Prayer" admission discounts at various locations. Register here and you will get the information sent right to your inbox!





CORPORATE SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITY: If you are an organization that would like to sponsor the National Day of Prayer 2026, kindly contact us at [email protected]. Sponsors will have their logos displayed on our website and in printed literature handed out during the weekend's events.