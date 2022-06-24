961 Collective x Le Livart

UPDATE





Due to weather conditions, we are postponing the event to Friday the 24th. We want you to have the best experience under the 🌞.





All purchased tickets will be transferrable. If the new date doesn’t work for you, email us at [email protected] or dm us for a refund.





Good news is Friday is off so we can kick things off at 3PM, come early and enjoy the weather, music, art and drinks! 🤩🙌🏼









---------------------------------------------------------------





961 Collective goes outdoor 🌞





Meet us on Thursday 24th from 3pm to 11pm at Le Livart for music, arts and delicious drinks.





Come early, sip on some arak or cocktails and get carried away to Beirut’s coast through Czara’s engaging live painting 🎨 and Joseph’s photograph prints 📸





Hergé, Tabsh and Fayd on music duties! 👨‍✈️





We can’t wait to see you there 😍





Ticket price: 20$





Age: 18+